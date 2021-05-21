Goshen Historical Society preserves Michiana’s history

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A team of volunteers is dusting off the albums and pouring over the pictures from Goshen’s nearly 200-year history.

They’re focused on helping people understand the city’s history and they’re using that knowledge to advance the community forward.

16 News Now photographer Jake Biller introduces us to the Goshen Historical Society and how they’re trying to preserve history.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.