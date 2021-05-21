Advertisement

Goshen Brewing Company celebrates 6 year anniversary

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Brewing Company is celebrating six years in our community, and they plan to mark the milestone in a big way on Saturday.

Festivities will include a DJ, new beer releases, delicious food and a live painting.

There will also be some unique menu dishes being offered like cricket brownies and duck hearts.

Jesse Sensenig, the founder of Goshen Brewing Company, says the party is not only an anniversary celebration, but a celebration of getting through the pandemic.

“The restaurant industry has been pretty hard, so it feels really good to maneuver through all of that,” Sensenig said. “And you know, being able to celebrate six years when we didn’t get to celebrate our five-year last year.”

Festivities will begin at noon on Saturday and end at 10 p.m.

