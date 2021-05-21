First Alert Weather Day: A Hot and Humid Commencement Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: This is because temperatures could approach 90 degrees across the area. This is the first time since last August where we have had this type of heat. A few reminders: do not leave kids or pets in the car alone. Take shorter walks with water in hand and limit outdoor activity during the heat of the day or take frequent breaks in the AC. A mix of sun and clouds with a high nearing 90 and higher humidity. High of 89.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures falling into the middle 60s while remaining very muggy overnight. Low of 65.

SATURDAY: Another hot and humid day. Highs again in the upper 80s with sun and clouds. High of 87.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds during the day, another very humid afternoon. Clouds increase later in the evening ahead of our next chance for rain Monday. High of 87.

LONG RANGE: We stay hot and humid into the first couple of days next week. The chances for rain return with scattered thunderstorms possible almost every day next week. Temperatures eventually rebound down into the 70s by the end of next week. Stay cool, and drink lots of water!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, May 20th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 87

Thursday’s Low: 65

Precipitation: 0.00″

