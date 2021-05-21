Edwardsburg man in hospital after motorcycle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 53-year-old Edwardsburg man is recovering at the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cass County.

It happened on Sunset Boulevard near U.S. 12 in Porter Township.

Authorities say the driver, Todd Vankirk, was going north on Sunset Boulevard when an animal ran out in front of him.

He swerved to miss the animal, crossing the median and going off the road and into the guard rail.

Vankirk was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.