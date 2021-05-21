Cubs comeback falls short

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- South Bend recovered from a rocky start in front of a loud group of fans on Thursday night. Derek Casey began the game with a strike out, but Dayton came roaring back with four straight singles. Bren Spillane drove in the first two Dragons with an RBI-single. He promptly stole second and was able to score on a 2-out base hit from shortstop Miguel Hernandez that made it 4-0.

That lead would last Dayton for the rest of the game.

South Bend responded in the bottom half of the inning, as Chase Strumpf smacked an RBI-single to plate South Bend’s first run of the game for the third straight time. The Cubs didn’t score again until the fourth. Nelson Velazquez drove in his fourth run of the homestand after Yonathan Perlaza’s leadoff double. Velazquez would finish the game 3-4, reaching safely in all but three at bats of this series.

The score stayed at 4-2 until the seventh inning, which proved to be the most exciting inning of the ballgame. The Dragon left fielder Quincy McAfee led off the inning with a base hit, then Alex Katz walked the next two hitters to set up Bren Spillane with the bases loaded and no one out. Spillane delivered for Dayton, hitting an RBI single to make it 5-2. Jonathan Willems struck out to set up a potential double play for South Bend.

South Bend’s defense turned two in an unusual fashion.

Miguel Hernandez chopped a grounder to third, Jake Slaughter leaped to field it and fired home for the first out. Cub catcher Jake Washer popped up and fired to first for a run-saving, inning-ending double play.

South Bend continued to create chances at the plate but struggled with runners in scoring position, managing just two hits in 15 chances. They managed to get the first two batters on base in the bottom of the ninth, but Eddy Demurias retired the next three Cubs hitters to finish off Dayton’s tenth win of the season.

Derek Casey (1-2, 5.68 ERA) suffered his second loss at home, but fanned 8 batters in the process. Matteo Bocchi was the star of the staff, striking out 3 in two scoreless frames of work. Nelson Velazquez (3-4, RBI) remained red hot at the plate, and drove in a run for the fifth straight game. He has a four-game hit streak and has driven in a run in every game he has played this season.

Next Up: The series continues tomorrow at Four Winds Field on Friday, May 21. First pitch is at 7:05 pm and Fantastic Friday Fireworks will go off at the end of the night.

Probable Starters: Ryan Jensen (0-1, 6.43 ERA) vs Lyon Richardson (1-0, 1.35 ERA)