Commencement weekend big for area businesses

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lasalle Grill says this commencement is “night and day” compared to last year when the pandemic hit.

“We’re completely full all weekend. Yeah, just like like a normal graduation weekend. We are full all weekend,” said Casey Dvorak, General Manager of LaSalle Grill.

It’s the same answer for Aloft Hotel.

“We are sold out for the weekend, Friday and Saturday evening,” said Becky Fletcher, Director of Sales & Marketing at Aloft. “And most of it is folks in town for commencement. But we have some some folks in town for a wedding as well.”

South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Rea says this weekend will likely go down as one of the busiest for local businesses in a whole year.

“All of the big weekends in the last year went out the wayside because of the pandemic,” he said. “So graduation weekend has people hopeful, because we’re really back - this [is a sign] that we’re back on the right track...”

LaSalle Grill is expecting a similar crowd compared to 2019.

“With the masks and we have a little more spacing in here, we’re able to get a little less people than we would in previous years. But you know, we’re not facing a giant staff crisis. So we’re able to give people the same kind of service that we normally do,” Dvorak said.

LaSalle Grill employees will continue to wear face masks while fully vaccinated customers are not requited to wear them. Likewise, Aloft allows fully vaccinated customers to go without masks. Both establishments are continuing sanitizing practices.

