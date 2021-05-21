Beat the heat at the lakeshore this weekend

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) -16 News Now is getting you ready to celebrate summer and the warm weather that’s finally here.

People are heading to the beach to Lake Michigan to cool off.

No matter what you’re in the mood for, you’ll find what you need to enjoy this warm weather if you come to St. Joe.

You’ll find the perfect amount of shade and sun while popping in and out of shops downtown.

Even though we’re looking at some high temps, downtown stays pretty cool because of the breeze it gets from being on a bluff.

A great feature to check out is the splash pad near Silver Beach. You can cool off in the water when the lake might still be too chilly.

This weekend will set up memorial day weekend when the summer really kicks off here.

“We’ve got great shops and restaurants downtown. We’ve got breweries and wineries within just a few minutes of here. There is just so much to do and we’re so happy to have visitors to welcome back to another great summer,” said St. Joseph Today Director Amy Zapal.

There are a few things you should know before heading out here to Silver Beach.

Make sure you pack extra water and sunscreen to protect yourself from the hot weather on the shore.

Even though the air will be hot, the water is still very cold.

If you’re going in the lake, ease yourself in so your body has time to acclimate to the water.

Also, try not to go out past where you can stand.

Hypothermia is a real risk when the water is this cold. The splash pad offers a great alternative to cooling off too.

“At temperatures of 50 degrees, the water can be very, very dangerous. You just have to swim with a buddy, parents really need to watch their children near the water and don’t go in the water for any extended period of time at all,” said Berrien County Parks Director Jill Adams

It’s very important parents keep an eye out for their kids if they’re near the water.

If you’re with a group, always have a designated swim watcher to keep an eye on everyone else.

“Cold-water shock can incapacitate your swimming abilities. So, if you are going to go in the water we recommend you go in from the shoreline, very slowly. Inching in feet first,” said Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project Director Dave Benjamin.

The beaches in Berrien County are totally open so vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks or worry about social distancing, a welcomed update after a long pandemic.

