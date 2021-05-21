Beal, Westbrook lead Wiz past Pacers 142-115 for East 8 seed

WASHINGTON (AP) - Russell Westbrook nearly had a triple-double and Bradley Beal scored 25 points in just 29 minutes to help the Washington Wizards reach the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed by overwhelming the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in the play-in round.

Washington led by as many as 38 points and advanced to face Joel Embiid and the No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

It all marks quite a turnaround for coach Scott Brooks’ Washington team, which was 17-32 in early April.

Indiana’s run of five consecutive playoff appearances ended in coach Nate Bjorkgren’s debut season.

5/20/2021 11:39:36 PM (GMT -4:00)