A Warm May Weekend...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUMMER-LIKE WEATHER... A warm and rather humid weekend is in store for Michiana, and it will continue this way into next week. Like I’ve been saying, this is NOT “oppressive heat like July”, but definitely warm for May. If you have to work, or exercise, outdoors, it will feel humid, otherwise many of you will probably enjoy the warmth. There is a slight chance for a shower in Michigan Saturday morning, and a slight chance for a thunderstorm late Sunday north of US-6. We could definitely use some rain, and next week looks like an increasing chance to get some...the best chance Wednesday as a cool front comes through...

Tonight: Partly cloudy and remaining mild. Low: 65, Wind: SSW 6-12

Saturday: Maybe a spotty shower in Michigan early, otherwise partly sunny, warm and rather humid. High: 87, Wind: WSW 6-12

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 65

Sunday: Partly sunny...maybe a thunderstorm in spots by evening, mainly north. High: 85

