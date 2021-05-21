5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from a pond in Goshen.

According to our reporting partners at the Goshen News, the boy was pulled out of the pond in Shanklin Park just after noon Friday.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving efforts before taking him to the hospital.

Sadly, we learned from Goshen police less than two hours ago that the boy died.

The Goshen Police Department says their thoughts and prayers are with the boy’s family during this heart-wrenching time.

