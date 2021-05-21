2 in hospital after 3-car crash in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are in the hospital after a three-car crash in Mishawaka.

It happened around 5:30 Thursday evening in the area of North Byrkit Avenue and Linden Avenue.

Authorities say one car was going south on Byrkit while another was going north.

That’s when a third car pulled out from Linden and got hit by the other two cars.

Two people were taken to a hospital, and we’re told they are in stable condition.

