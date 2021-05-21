Advertisement

2 in hospital after 3-car crash in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are in the hospital after a three-car crash in Mishawaka.

It happened around 5:30 Thursday evening in the area of North Byrkit Avenue and Linden Avenue.

Authorities say one car was going south on Byrkit while another was going north.

That’s when a third car pulled out from Linden and got hit by the other two cars.

Two people were taken to a hospital, and we’re told they are in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Bauters and James Hart
Sheriff wants officers fired in connection with drunk driving crash that killed driver, injured 6 others
Emergency crews in Mishawaka are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a train.
Man in hospital after train crash
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies

Latest News

One person shot at University Park Mall
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting outside University Park Mall
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Moon
Spring has arrived, and the warmer weather is causing pesky bugs to be on the prowl in search...
Pet Vet: Spring Season and Pets
Fire crews say the owner was reportedly burning brush on the south side of the barn, but the...
None injured in Berrien County barn fire
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?