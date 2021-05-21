Advertisement

11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs

By Monica Murphy
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend boy is raising money for his grandmother’s funeral.

You may have seen him holding a sign on the corner of Miami and East Fox Street.

Malachi Calbert is such a wonderful young man, he loved his grandmother and says she deserves a proper burial.

The 11-year-old is a kind and thoughtful young man...with a big heart.

All week, he has been standing on the corner of Miami and East Fox Street in South Bend, holding this sign... to help raise money for his grandmother’s funeral.

“I think she deserves it. Even though I am tired and my legs hurt standing there, I still do it because I think it is worth it,” he says.

57-year-old Verna Monroe passed away last week. Malachi says they were best buds.

“Nice, kind, gentle and loveable. When she had seen someone need help she would help them right away.”

“She got COVID and ended up in the hospital from it...she got over COVID but it damaged her lungs to the point where she could not survive off of life support,” says Tanaya Cross, Malachi’s Mother.

In order to pay for the funeral, Malachi and his family are selling sweets, drinks, carry-out dinners...and are washing peoples’ cars... in front of their home on East Fox Street.

“We want to give my mom the funeral that she deserves. She deserves the best,” Cross says.

Sergeant Ted Bohner with Indiana State Police even stopped by to make a donation.

“It felt really good that people noticed me standing there,” Calbert says.

The family says the funeral and burial will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Osceola, which the funeral home confirmed.

The total cost is around $16,000, and so far they have raised half.

Tomorrow they are cooking up some ribs and brats with baked beans and homemade mac and cheese.

You can donate online here.

The funeral is planned for early June.

