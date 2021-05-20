Vaccine Tracker: ISDH holds vaccine clinic at Goshen High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re looking at a mobile clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations at Goshen High School on Thursday. The one-day clinic was hoping to do over 500 doses between the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman along with local health leaders and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) say the clinic is a great way to reach the community as it is in a well-known and familiar location. The clinic is also hoping to reach more minority residents.

“We’re seeing increases in our vaccination rates among our minority communities, in large part due to clinics like this one and the one at our FEMA mass vaccination site in Gary,” Shane Hatchett says. He is Chief of Staff with ISDH. “The vaccination rates among our Latino and Black Hoosiers is on the rise but we have a lot more work to do here.”

ISDH reports that Elkhart County is at 26% fully vaccinated, however ISDH’s own vaccine dashboard has the county at 31.9%. They add that 53,000 residents are fully vaccinated in Elkhart County and another 58,000 have at least one dose. Here is a link to Indiana’s vaccine dashboard:

https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm

Also, Gretchen Whitmer announcing some major changes to the “Vacc to Normal” plan. It looks like all COVID-19 restrictions in the state will be coming to an end this summer, more in the link:

https://www.wndu.com/2021/05/20/michigan-no-crowd-limits-outside-by-june-1-inside-by-july-1/

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

