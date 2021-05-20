Advertisement

Vaccine Tracker: ISDH holds vaccine clinic at Goshen High School

By Zach Horner
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re looking at a mobile clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations at Goshen High School on Thursday. The one-day clinic was hoping to do over 500 doses between the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman along with local health leaders and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) say the clinic is a great way to reach the community as it is in a well-known and familiar location. The clinic is also hoping to reach more minority residents.

“We’re seeing increases in our vaccination rates among our minority communities, in large part due to clinics like this one and the one at our FEMA mass vaccination site in Gary,” Shane Hatchett says. He is Chief of Staff with ISDH. “The vaccination rates among our Latino and Black Hoosiers is on the rise but we have a lot more work to do here.”

ISDH reports that Elkhart County is at 26% fully vaccinated, however ISDH’s own vaccine dashboard has the county at 31.9%. They add that 53,000 residents are fully vaccinated in Elkhart County and another 58,000 have at least one dose. Here is a link to Indiana’s vaccine dashboard:

https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm

Also, Gretchen Whitmer announcing some major changes to the “Vacc to Normal” plan. It looks like all COVID-19 restrictions in the state will be coming to an end this summer, more in the link:

https://www.wndu.com/2021/05/20/michigan-no-crowd-limits-outside-by-june-1-inside-by-july-1/

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Bauters and James Hart
Sheriff wants officers fired in connection with drunk driving crash that killed driver, injured 6 others
Emergency crews in Mishawaka are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a train.
Man in hospital after train crash
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
Two people are in the hospital after a three-car crash in Mishawaka.
2 in hospital after 3-car crash in Mishawaka

Latest News

Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Indiana ending pandemic unemployment benefits
Digging Deeper: Changes in pandemic unemployment and the Child Tax Credit
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsom-Rysdon thanks South Dakotans for getting vaccinated...
Vaccine Tracker: Should you still wear a mask if you are fully vaccinated?
Cat Scratch Fever is a medical condition in pets, as well as people.
Pet Vet: Cat Scratch Fever