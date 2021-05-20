Advertisement

Prince William receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: May. 20, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britain’s National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.

William, 38, received his shot at London’s Science Museum, one of the large-scale vaccination centers opened around the country. A photo of the prince receiving his shot was posted on his social media account.

“On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,’' he wrote. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

Britain last week opened its national vaccination program to anyone over the age of 34. The program has been gradually expanded to progressively younger age groups since it began in early December.

Other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, have also received their shots publicly to promote vaccine take-up.

More than 70% of Britain’s adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Bauters and James Hart
Sheriff wants officers fired in connection with drunk driving crash that killed driver, injured 6 others
Emergency crews in Mishawaka are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a train.
Man in hospital after train crash
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
Two people are in the hospital after a three-car crash in Mishawaka.
2 in hospital after 3-car crash in Mishawaka

Latest News

A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021.
New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June
A mother in Wisconsin is outraged after she says her son, who has autism and is nonverbal,...
Boy with autism found in bus yard after placed on wrong school bus
A mother in Wisconsin is outraged after she says her son, who has autism and is nonverbal,...
Boy with autism found in bus yard after placed on wrong school bus
One person shot at University Park Mall
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting outside University Park Mall
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out