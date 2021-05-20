Advertisement

Notre Dame men’s lacrosse begins prep for quarterfinals

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With finals over, Notre Dame men’s lacrosse is preparing for their tough quarterfinal matchup against Maryland this Sunday.

During last week’ s first round game against Drexel, the Irish went 24 minutes without a goal in the second half.

Head coach Kevin Corrigan says his team did the biggest thing they needed to do last week, which was just to win.

“We didn’t do a lot of other things particularly well,” Corrigan said. “But we found a way to win in the end. When you’re in a tournament situation, as much as you want to pay well, and as much as you want to do certain things. The one thing you can’t not do is win. So we did that.”

The Irish and the Terps fight for a trip to the final four this Sunday at 2:30.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Bauters and James Hart
Sheriff wants officers fired in connection with drunk driving crash that killed driver, injured 6 others
Emergency crews in Mishawaka are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a train.
Man in hospital after train crash
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
11-year-old raising money to pay for funeral costs
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
5-year-old pulled from Goshen pond dies
Two people are in the hospital after a three-car crash in Mishawaka.
2 in hospital after 3-car crash in Mishawaka

Latest News

Jack Brannigan, Zack Prajzner and Spencer Myers all hit solo homers on the afternoon and Carter...
No. 3 Notre Dame shuts out Virginia Tech 4-0 to clinch series
It’s just Notre Dame’s fifth appearance in the quarterfinals and they’re fighting for their...
Shipping up to Boston: Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse hopes to make it to Final Four
Notre Dame (32-13) opened the NCAA Regional weekend with a 3-2 win over Miami – OH Friday, as...
Irish top Miami (OH) in regional opener off Hanks home
Bertrand’s complete game leads No. 3 Irish past Hokies, 8-2
It’s double elimination and head coach Deanna Gumpf has led her squad to the regional final ten...
Tourney time: Irish confident heading into regionals