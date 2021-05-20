Notre Dame men’s lacrosse begins prep for quarterfinals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With finals over, Notre Dame men’s lacrosse is preparing for their tough quarterfinal matchup against Maryland this Sunday.

During last week’ s first round game against Drexel, the Irish went 24 minutes without a goal in the second half.

Head coach Kevin Corrigan says his team did the biggest thing they needed to do last week, which was just to win.

“We didn’t do a lot of other things particularly well,” Corrigan said. “But we found a way to win in the end. When you’re in a tournament situation, as much as you want to pay well, and as much as you want to do certain things. The one thing you can’t not do is win. So we did that.”

The Irish and the Terps fight for a trip to the final four this Sunday at 2:30.

