Defense Department confirms leaked Navy UFO video

(CNN) – The U.S. military says a mysterious new video of a UFO in the sky was taken by one of its ships.

The leaked video appears to show a UFO hovering above the water off California before splashing down.

“Splash. Splash. Mark bearing and range,” military personnel say in the video.

According to the Department of Defense, the video and photos, along with previously leaked videos from 2019 and 2015, are legit.

They’re also part of an ongoing investigation.

Former President Barak Obama didn’t mince words recently on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“There’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” Obama said.

In 2020, the Pentagon formed a task force to improve its understanding of the unexplained aerial phenomena and will soon declassify its findings to Congress.

