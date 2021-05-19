Three Notre Dame softball seniors take advantage of COVID-19 rule, come back for one more season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, Notre Dame softball seniors Sarah Genz, Alexis Holloway and Abby Sweet all announced they were coming back for another year of softball in South Bend.

But for Holloway, coming back to the Bend means she gets to spend some time with her little sister Anna.

“I’m looking forward to coming back and spending another year with my teammates, the coaches, and just another year with this program,” Holloway said. “My sister is actually going to be here next year too, which was a big factor in my decision.”

The trio would not have been able to return for the extra year if it wasn’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s the only thing they are thankful for when it comes to the coronavirus.

“I’m really excited,” Sweet said. “It was kind of a no brainer. I felt like this place was the best. I love my teammates, I love my coaches. I love this atmosphere. For me, it was pretty simple because I am staying within the business school. I was pumped to have the opportunity to come back.”

Genz, Holloway, Sweet and the rest of the Irish start their NCAA Tournament run at the Lexington Regional on Friday against Miami of Ohio.

First pitch is at 2:30 PM on ESPN 3.

