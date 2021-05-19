Advertisement

Three Notre Dame softball seniors take advantage of COVID-19 rule, come back for one more season

The trio would not have been able to return for the extra year if it wasn’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s the only thing they are thankful for when it comes to the coronavirus.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, Notre Dame softball seniors Sarah Genz, Alexis Holloway and Abby Sweet all announced they were coming back for another year of softball in South Bend.

But for Holloway, coming back to the Bend means she gets to spend some time with her little sister Anna.

“I’m looking forward to coming back and spending another year with my teammates, the coaches, and just another year with this program,” Holloway said. “My sister is actually going to be here next year too, which was a big factor in my decision.”

The trio would not have been able to return for the extra year if it wasn’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s the only thing they are thankful for when it comes to the coronavirus.

“I’m really excited,” Sweet said. “It was kind of a no brainer. I felt like this place was the best. I love my teammates, I love my coaches. I love this atmosphere. For me, it was pretty simple because I am staying within the business school. I was pumped to have the opportunity to come back.”

Genz, Holloway, Sweet and the rest of the Irish start their NCAA Tournament run at the Lexington Regional on Friday against Miami of Ohio.

First pitch is at 2:30 PM on ESPN 3.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a South Bend family after they were killed in...
South Bend family were on way to California to start new life before killed in IL crash
A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound in Edwardsburg.
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Edwardsburg
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month
A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday on State Road 14.
Tippecanoe Valley student athlete dies after weekend crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

Florida State fans
Notre Dame and Florida State to open the 2021 season in primetime
Notre Dame women's lacrosse does the limbo after a goal scoring against Virginia in the NCAA...
Notre Dame women’s lacrosse finds creative ways to celebrate during NCAA tournament
The Notre Dame men's golf team poses for a picture in Stillwater, Oklahoma as the Irish compete...
Notre Dame men’s golf eliminated in Stillwater after 8th place finish
Marshall's Vitor Dias (31) battles with Indiana's Daniel Munie (5) during the first half of the...
Marshall wins first-ever College Cup 1-0 over Indiana in OT