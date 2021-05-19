Advertisement

Sabonis leads Pacers past Hornets 144-117 in play-in round

They also moved within one victory of making a sixth consecutive playoff appearance.
Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots next to Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges during...
Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots next to Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges during the second half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference’s first play-in game. Led by Sabonis and Doug McDermott, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter, the ninth-seeded Pacers snapped a franchise-worst nine-game losing streak in the postseason. They also moved within one victory of making a sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Charlotte was led by Miles Bridges with 18 points. The Hornets finished the season with six straight losses.

