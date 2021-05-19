Advertisement

Notre Dame women’s lacrosse finds creative ways to celebrate during NCAA tournament

After every goal or big play, Crew 42, breaks out the creativity in their celebrations.
Notre Dame women's lacrosse does the limbo after a goal scoring against Virginia in the NCAA...
Notre Dame women's lacrosse does the limbo after a goal scoring against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament on May 16, 2021.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a lot to celebrate for Notre Dame women’s lacrosse at the moment.

Over the weekend, the Irish clinched the program’s fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, and they had fun doing it.

After every goal or big play, Crew 42, breaks out the creativity in their celebrations.

The team has been seen in a limbo line, they went on a couple of roller coaster rides and even brought out the classic can-can dance.

Notre Dame women’s lacrosse head coach Christine Halfpenny loves seeing the transformation of the celebrations in postseason play.

“Everybody has a role to keep us believing and keep us focused and having fun so that we can play freely,” Halfpenny said. “It’s been really cool to see players grab this purpose on the sideline and say we’re just going to keep pumping our teammates with amazing energy and belief and we do that by having fun on the sideline, celebrating everything.”

The Irish will hope to celebrate on Saturday as they take on Boston College in the quarterfinals. With a win, Notre Dame moves on to the second Final Four in program history.

The game gets started at 3 PM on ESPN 3.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a South Bend family after they were killed in...
South Bend family were on way to California to start new life before killed in IL crash
A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound in Edwardsburg.
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Edwardsburg
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month
A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday on State Road 14.
Tippecanoe Valley student athlete dies after weekend crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

Florida State fans
Notre Dame and Florida State to open the 2021 season in primetime
Notre Dame softball player Sarah Genz celebrates with head coach Deanna Gumpf after a triple...
Three Notre Dame softball seniors take advantage of COVID-19 rule, come back for one more season
The Notre Dame men's golf team poses for a picture in Stillwater, Oklahoma as the Irish compete...
Notre Dame men’s golf eliminated in Stillwater after 8th place finish
Marshall's Vitor Dias (31) battles with Indiana's Daniel Munie (5) during the first half of the...
Marshall wins first-ever College Cup 1-0 over Indiana in OT