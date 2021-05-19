Notre Dame women’s lacrosse finds creative ways to celebrate during NCAA tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a lot to celebrate for Notre Dame women’s lacrosse at the moment.

Over the weekend, the Irish clinched the program’s fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, and they had fun doing it.

After every goal or big play, Crew 42, breaks out the creativity in their celebrations.

The team has been seen in a limbo line, they went on a couple of roller coaster rides and even brought out the classic can-can dance.

Notre Dame women’s lacrosse head coach Christine Halfpenny loves seeing the transformation of the celebrations in postseason play.

“Everybody has a role to keep us believing and keep us focused and having fun so that we can play freely,” Halfpenny said. “It’s been really cool to see players grab this purpose on the sideline and say we’re just going to keep pumping our teammates with amazing energy and belief and we do that by having fun on the sideline, celebrating everything.”

The Irish will hope to celebrate on Saturday as they take on Boston College in the quarterfinals. With a win, Notre Dame moves on to the second Final Four in program history.

The game gets started at 3 PM on ESPN 3.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.