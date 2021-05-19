Advertisement

Notre Dame men’s golf eliminated in Stillwater after 8th place finish

Notre Dame tied for the second-lowest score over the final round, firing off a 289 (+1) on Tuesday.
The Notre Dame men's golf team poses for a picture in Stillwater, Oklahoma as the Irish compete...
The Notre Dame men's golf team poses for a picture in Stillwater, Oklahoma as the Irish compete in their first NCAA Tournament since 2012.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Notre Dame Athletics
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Okla. (ND Athletics) - The Notre Dame men’s golf team entered the final round at the NCAA Stillwater Regional 16-strokes behind the coveted advancing fifth-place position. By holes 13-16, the Fighting Irish had cut the deficit to just one stroke. However, the Irish couldn’t push past the final hurdle to secure the fifth spot, missing it by five strokes in an eighth-place finish at 20-over-par.

Individually, the Irish were led by Palmer Jackson, Davis Chatfield and Taichi Kho, all of whom finished in the top-25. Jackson tied for 12th at even-par. Chatfield tied for 16th at two-over. Finally, Kho tied for 21st at four-over.

“Bittersweet end to the season but all the guys fought their hearts out,” Notre Dame head coach John Handrigan stated. “So proud of what we all accomplished today. A lot of unfinished business for next year. We’ll be back stronger than ever in August. Love this team and thankful to have them all returning.”

FINAL ROUND

Notre Dame tied for the second-lowest score over the final round, firing off a 289 (+1) on Tuesday. The Irish had to play near-perfect golf down the final stretch (front-nine), cutting the deficit to just one stroke. However, Notre Dame suffered two bogeys and one double-bogey from counting scores over the last few holes, which was the final setback.

Jackson climbed an impressive 18 spots in the standings when he fired off a final round 69 (-3). The sophomore carded six birdies on the day.

Chatfield played a consistent round of 73 (+1), while Kho followed right behind with a 74 (+2). Andrew O’Leary also counted a score on Tuesday with a 73 (+1) as well. Furthermore, Tucker Clark rounded out the group with a 76 (+4).

The Notre Dame men’s golf squad entered the regional as the fifth seed and ranked 30th in the nation. The regional appearance was the program’s first since 2012.

Most Read

Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a South Bend family after they were killed in...
South Bend family were on way to California to start new life before killed in IL crash
A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound in Edwardsburg.
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Edwardsburg
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month
A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday on State Road 14.
Tippecanoe Valley student athlete dies after weekend crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

Florida State fans
Notre Dame and Florida State to open the 2021 season in primetime
Notre Dame softball player Sarah Genz celebrates with head coach Deanna Gumpf after a triple...
Three Notre Dame softball seniors take advantage of COVID-19 rule, come back for one more season
Notre Dame women's lacrosse does the limbo after a goal scoring against Virginia in the NCAA...
Notre Dame women’s lacrosse finds creative ways to celebrate during NCAA tournament
Marshall's Vitor Dias (31) battles with Indiana's Daniel Munie (5) during the first half of the...
Marshall wins first-ever College Cup 1-0 over Indiana in OT