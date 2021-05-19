Notre Dame men’s golf eliminated in Stillwater after 8th place finish

STILLWATER, Okla. (ND Athletics) - The Notre Dame men’s golf team entered the final round at the NCAA Stillwater Regional 16-strokes behind the coveted advancing fifth-place position. By holes 13-16, the Fighting Irish had cut the deficit to just one stroke. However, the Irish couldn’t push past the final hurdle to secure the fifth spot, missing it by five strokes in an eighth-place finish at 20-over-par.

Individually, the Irish were led by Palmer Jackson, Davis Chatfield and Taichi Kho, all of whom finished in the top-25. Jackson tied for 12th at even-par. Chatfield tied for 16th at two-over. Finally, Kho tied for 21st at four-over.

“Bittersweet end to the season but all the guys fought their hearts out,” Notre Dame head coach John Handrigan stated. “So proud of what we all accomplished today. A lot of unfinished business for next year. We’ll be back stronger than ever in August. Love this team and thankful to have them all returning.”

FINAL ROUND

Notre Dame tied for the second-lowest score over the final round, firing off a 289 (+1) on Tuesday. The Irish had to play near-perfect golf down the final stretch (front-nine), cutting the deficit to just one stroke. However, Notre Dame suffered two bogeys and one double-bogey from counting scores over the last few holes, which was the final setback.

Jackson climbed an impressive 18 spots in the standings when he fired off a final round 69 (-3). The sophomore carded six birdies on the day.

Chatfield played a consistent round of 73 (+1), while Kho followed right behind with a 74 (+2). Andrew O’Leary also counted a score on Tuesday with a 73 (+1) as well. Furthermore, Tucker Clark rounded out the group with a 76 (+4).

The Notre Dame men’s golf squad entered the regional as the fifth seed and ranked 30th in the nation. The regional appearance was the program’s first since 2012.