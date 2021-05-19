Advertisement

Notre Dame and Florida State to open the 2021 season in primetime

Notre Dame has won its last two games against FSU, but those games were at Rock’s House.
Florida State fans
Florida State fans(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are exactly 110 days away from Notre Dame football’s season opener against Florida State, and now we know, the game will take place in primetime.

ESPN announced today the Irish and Seminoles will kickoff on September 5 at 7:30 PM on ABC.

The last time Notre Dame played in Tallahassee was in 2014 when the Irish fell to the reigning national champion Seminoles 31-27 losing on the last play of the game.

