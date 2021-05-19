Advertisement

Important reminders during Water Safety Month

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is Water Safety Month, and it’s a time to be reminded of the dangers in and around the water.

Amy Milliman, the aquatics manager at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, says parents need to constantly watch their kids in the water.

If your child or someone you know is drowning, try handing them things like a towel or flotation device and then pull them to the side of the pool.

Avoid jumping in to save them if you can.

And always empty kiddie pools or even buckets of water after you are finished with them.

“If you have a bucket that you’ve left an inch of water in it and an infant fall into that bucket, they can drown in one to two inches of water,” said Milliman. “It’s just taking those simple precautions of emptying those little pools when you’re not using them, because you could have a child wander around.”

The Kroc Center is in need of lifeguards right now. They offer lifeguard training, and you can register for that online at mykroc.org.

