Advertisement

Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop

By WEAR Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) - An 11-year-old Florida girl was alone at a school bus stop when a man tried to grab her and get her into his van. Surveillance video shows she fought and was able to get free.

Jared Stanga, 30, has been arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested about 5 p.m. Tuesday after investigators tied him to an incident earlier that day at a school bus stop.

Video shows an 11-year-old girl waiting alone for the school bus Tuesday morning when a man, believed to be Stanga, darts out of a white van and straight for her. Armed with a knife, he wrestled with the girl, trying to carry her to the car.

Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. He has a past criminal history, including sexual offenses with a child, according to the sheriff.(Source: Escambia County Sheriff's Office, WEAR via CNN)

However, the girl was able to fight Stanga off. She then ran home while the suspect fled the scene in the van.

“She fought and she fought and she fought until finally she was able to break free,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what his intentions were, but they were not good. So, a life was saved.”

More than 50 deputies scoured the neighborhood, and within eight hours, Simmons announced Stanga had been arrested. The sheriff says the tag number on the van led deputies to a home where they found both the suspect and the van.

Stanga allegedly had blue slime stuck on his clothes and body, slime which the 11-year-old girl had been playing with at the time of the attempted kidnapping.

The sheriff says the van’s bumper, which was originally described as silver, had fresh black paint.

“You saw the blue goo, the slime, that’s on the suspect that the victim had. You’re not kidding anyone. We know you’re an animal, and we also know you’re under arrest,” Simmons said.

Simmons says Stanga has a past criminal history, including sexual offenses with a child.

This may not have been the suspect’s first attempt to kidnap the 11-year-old girl.

The victim says the same man approached her at the bus stop two weeks ago and made her feel uncomfortable. She reported the incident to her school, and the principal alerted her parents. The girl’s mother says, prior to Tuesday, she walked her daughter to the bus stop every day following the first encounter.

Copyright 2021 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday on State Road 14.
Tippecanoe Valley student athlete dies after weekend crash
Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a South Bend family after they were killed in...
South Bend family were on way to California to start new life before killed in IL crash
As police fired a shot at a home in the 58000 block of Beech Road just after 8 Monday morning.
Police fire shot due to aggressive dog at custody situation
A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound in Edwardsburg.
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Edwardsburg
Wednesday marks the grand opening of the I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant in Elkhart.
I Heart Mac & Cheese opens Wednesday

Latest News

At the time of his arrest, the suspect allegedly had blue slime stuck on his clothes and body,...
Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of Fla. girl at school bus stop
Police say the female victim was about to take her daughter to school when two armed suspects...
Police search for suspects after Fla. couple tied up at home in front of daughter
Police say a Florida couple was ambushed by armed robbers at their home and tied up in front of...
Couple ambushed, tied up by armed robbers at Fla. home
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
NY attorney general says Trump Organization probe is now criminal