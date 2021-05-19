First Alert Forecast: A Few Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Getting warm again with mostly cloudy skies. The sun that makes it through warms us up into the upper 70s. We have the chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening. No severe weather is expected. High of 79.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The showers chances end as the sun goes down. Clouds begin to clear out and it remains very warm and sticky overnight. Low of 62.

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with a very slight chance of a sprinkle in the early afternoon. The sunshine will help us warm into the middle 80s as the humidity ticks up. High of 84.

FRIDAY: A hot and humid end to the week with highs in the upper 80s. A mixture of sun and clouds along with a southerly breeze keeps the warmth coming. High of 87.

LONG RANGE: The upper 80s are likely through the weekend as the mixture of sun and clouds remains. The next chance of rain will come Sunday afternoon and evening as some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late in the day. The cloud cover increases early next week, and some thunderstorms will be possible with highs still in the middle to upper 80s. Temperatures fall back into the 70s with a little less humidity by the end of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, May 18th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 78

Tuesday’s Low: 56

Precipitation: Trace

