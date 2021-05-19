Bote, Happ homer as Cubs beat Nationals 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) - David Bote and Ian Happ homered, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3. Chicago slugger Anthony Rizzo left the game because of tightness in his lower back, but the Cubs got enough big hits to come away with another win after pounding Jon Lester the previous day in his return to Wrigley Field. Bote broke a 3-all tie with a two-run homer against reliever Will Harris in the sixth inning. Happ made it 6-3 with his drive to the basket in left-center against Wander Suero leading off the eighth. Willson Contereras had two hits, including a two-run single in the third against new dad Patrick Corbin. Kris Bryant singled twice and drove in a run.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)