Bote, Happ homer as Cubs beat Nationals 6-3

Kris Bryant singled twice and drove in a run.
Chicago Cubs' David Bote hits a two-run home run off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Will...
Chicago Cubs' David Bote hits a two-run home run off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Will Harris during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - David Bote and Ian Happ homered, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3. Chicago slugger Anthony Rizzo left the game because of tightness in his lower back, but the Cubs got enough big hits to come away with another win after pounding Jon Lester the previous day in his return to Wrigley Field. Bote broke a 3-all tie with a two-run homer against reliever Will Harris in the sixth inning. Happ made it 6-3 with his drive to the basket in left-center against Wander Suero leading off the eighth. Willson Contereras had two hits, including a two-run single in the third against new dad Patrick Corbin. Kris Bryant singled twice and drove in a run.

