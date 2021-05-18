Advertisement

When Calls The Heart The Musical comes to the Round Barn Theatre

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular musical is now playing at the Round Barn Theatre.

When Calls The Heart The Musical” is playing through July 17th.

The musical is based on the book series by Janette Oke.

The story follows Elizabeth Thatcher as she travels across Canada to teach, and eventually falls in love with a Mountie.

People have traveled across the country just to see the musical at The Round Barn Theatre.

“The response has been great, overwhelming,” said Christy Stutzman, executive director of Round Barn Theatre. “Tickets are selling, and people are just really excited about it.”

You can purchase your tickets online or by clicking here.

