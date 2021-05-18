Advertisement

Tippecanoe Valley student athlete dies after car crash

A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday on State Road 14.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - A Tippecanoe Valley high school multi-sport athlete is dead after a car crash from this past weekend.

According to WHME, 16-year-old Brendyn Stump of Akron died Monday from injuries he suffered from a car crash on Saturday.

Authorities say Stump was heading east on State Road 14 when his Ford Fusion left the south edge of the roadway.

The Fusion turned sideways in the ditch and struck a utility pole at Packerton Road.

Emergency crews got Stump out of the car, where he was then airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

Stump was an athlete at Tippy Valley High School, where he played basketball and baseball.

