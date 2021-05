Mich. (WNDU) - Plans are in full swing for the 2021 Krasl Art Fair on The Bluff.

It’s taking place July 10 and 11.

For safety and in accordance with state guidelines, it’s highly recommended you reserve an entry time and purchase your tickets in advance.

It’s $5 per person over the age of two.

You can purchase them online at the Krasl Art Center’s website.

