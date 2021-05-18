Advertisement

St. Joseph Co. and Michigan police investigate mail tampering

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are investigating cases of mail tampering.

Officers responded to the area of Mintdale Road near Burg Road for mail found in the street.

It was taken from mailboxes from Florence, Sherman and White Pigeon Townships.

Many of the envelopes had been opened with the contents removed.

The recovered mail was turned over to the White Pigeon Post Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

