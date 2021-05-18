South Bend hires first Community Review Board Director

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones, has hired the city’s first Community Review Board Director.

Joshua Reynolds is a certified investigator from Indy with a 20-year history of conducting discrimination, harassment, and misconduct investigations.

The hiring comes after the South Bend Common Council voted in favor of a Community Police Review Board last October.

Reynolds’ first day on the job is June 7.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.