South Bend hires first Community Review Board Director

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones, has hired the city’s first Community Review Board Director.

Joshua Reynolds is a certified investigator from Indy with a 20-year history of conducting discrimination, harassment, and misconduct investigations.

The hiring comes after the South Bend Common Council voted in favor of a Community Police Review Board last October.

Reynolds’ first day on the job is June 7.

