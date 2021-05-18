SB high school seniors do ‘graduation walks’ through former schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - High school seniors within the South Bend Community School Corp. strolled their old stomping grounds one final time before graduation day in June. Riley High School students did a seven-school tour in their caps and gowns on Tuesday, met by applause and a parade of students.

“It’s been really uplifting seeing all the little kids and remembering what it was like to be standing there watching the graduates,” said Jaicyn Williams, who will study zoology at the University of Hawaii-Manoa.

The nostalgia was equally meaningful to classmate Lane Bartmess. He intends to join the military or the workforce.

“It’s been cool seeing old teachers and stuff that I went to school with and seeing, oh, my brothers for one,” he remarked.

Principal Shawn Henderson said the trip gives hope to the younger generation and Riley seniors.

“I don’t ever want our students to forget that they were that age. I don’t ever want them to forget that they had a process to go through to where they are today,” said Henderson, a Riley alum.

Seniors at Adams, Clay, Washington, and Rise Up Academy also toured their respective feeder elementary and middle schools.

"

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.