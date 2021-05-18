Advertisement

PHM updates mask guidance for summer, fall

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation has released updated guidance regarding mask wearing.

Students, staff, and visitors must be masked while in any school building, facility, or grounds through the end of this academic year.

But that will change for the start of summer school and summer camps on June 7.

That’s when masks will become optional, as long as social distancing and hand washing measures are still in place.

However, masks will still be required on all buses.

Meanwhile, school officials plan to return to 5 days of in-person learning in the fall.

Covid-19 health safety protocols will continue to be adopted based on the guidance from the Indiana and St. Joseph County health officials.

