Notre Dame athletics switching to mobile ticketing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Athletics Department will transition to mobile ticketing starting this fall.

The athletic department says mobile ticketing offers a secure, convenient and flexible process while providing a contactless exchange of tickets when entering athletic events.

It also says it offers protection against fraud and reduces the challenges of lost, forgotten or stolen tickets.

Guests can access their mobile tickets on their smartphone through their Notre Dame ticket account or within their phone’s digital wallet.

