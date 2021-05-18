Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers: Exempt graduations from crowd limits

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan legislators have given final approval to a bill that would exempt high school graduation ceremonies from a state order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure could be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

It passed 22-13 in the Senate Tuesday, with all Republicans and two Democrats in support.

Outdoor stadiums with enhanced protocols can operate at 20% capacity under the order from the state health department.

Up to 1,000 people can be in outdoor arenas. At indoor arenas, the limit is 375. The limits are higher in big stadiums.

