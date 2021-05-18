Michiana Unsolved: Suspect at large

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A community is still waiting for closure after two people were killed in Warsaw on May 23, 2007.

Omar Mora is accused of killing his wife, Lisa, and the manager of a local store, Harpal Singh.

Lisa’s mom Linda Bowdler was there the day her daughter was killed. She tells us that nothing prepares you for a heartbreaking experience like this one.

“It happens in seconds. You know you think, boy if something happens this is what I’d do. But it happens so fast and takes you so off guard you’re not really prepared for it.”

Linda and Lisa were not the only ones in the house that awful day… Lisa and Omar’s two kids were also home.

“Adrian had just turned two and Jovan was going to be eight. He was just two months from being eight. So he remembers everything very vividly, yes,” explains Linda.

Thankfully, the boys weren’t physically hurt, but their father took off after shooting their mom.

“Just a lot of trauma for him, losing mom and dad and your home all at once and not comprehending it.”

The two murders stunned an area that sees very little violent crime. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and Warsaw Police were on the case.

“We had a pretty good idea who the shooter was since he was identified by his mother-in-law and the neighbor and some people at the gas station had given a description of Omar,” says Detective Sergeant Joshua Spangle.

Mora was able to get out of Indiana and abandon his truck in Chicago. Now police think he is even farther away than that.

“He does have a current warrant, provisional warrant out of Mexico. So if he does show up down there the Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Justice have worked to make sure that’s in place so that if he is caught down there we can bring him back here and justice can be served,” says Spangle.

While police search... the same question remains 14 years later... Why would a husband and dad of two young kids start shooting?

“Omar believed that Harpal Singh and Lisa were involved in a relationship and he had confronted Harpal I believe a few weeks prior to that,” explains Det. Sgt. Spangle.

Still, Lisa’s family wants her to be remembered for more than how her life ended.

“She was an excellent student, a college grad, in social work, she worked Beaman Home, she worked with the Cardinal Center, she was well-liked as an employee. She was a faithful mother those years who doted on her children, cared for them. And I think they wanted her to be remembered more in a positive way than a negative way,” Linda tells us.

As the 14 year anniversary of the double murder approaches, police continue to work the case in hopes of closure.

“Even though we kind of know the answers, the puzzle pieces are there, it would be nice to have a completed picture and have some justice served and Omar where he belongs,” says Spangle.

Linda tells us her family’s tragedy has led her to helping others.

“There’s just been a lot of things where some people have had somebody murdered or killed and then they contacted me or somebody said hey why don’t you talk to Linda and she can walk you through it.”

She even makes these prayer books with her favorite verses and quotes.

“I’ve given probably hundreds of those out to people to say… you know just prop this in the window or just prop this at your sink. Just read one a day and hold on to that. Just do one day at a time.”

Despite doing their best to move on, Linda admits having Mora back in the U.S. to face charges would be a relief for her family.

" I just think you would like to have it ended. And it’s always just there. It’s always just there. And we’re worried it might surprise us sometime, and just pop up,” she says. “The Lord says vengeance is mine, and not that we seek vengeance, but we leave it to Him for justice.”

You can help bring this Michiana Unsolved case to a close. Omar Mora is 5′7 with brown eyes and brown hair, and believed to be in Mexico. If you know anything about where he is, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP or 574-288-STOP. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.