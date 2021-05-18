Medical Moment: New melanoma therapy stops the spread

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 110,000 Americans will be diagnosed with melanoma this year.

In today’s Medical Moment, researchers are testing a new therapy for advanced melanoma, designed to stop it from spreading.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Over the past few years, immuno-therapies have been effective for some patients.

But as Martie Salt reports, researchers are now testing a new therapy for patients with advanced skin cancer that has been tough to treat.

Patients receive the therapy for seven weeks before surgery, and then after for about 46 weeks.

Some good news: Steve has scans every three months, and so far, there is no evidence of the cancer returning.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.