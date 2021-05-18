Mayor Mueller highlights ‘Rebuild Our Streets’ initiative

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is highlighting the city’s ongoing “Rebuilding Our Streets” initiative.

Over 115 streets are scheduled for work this year from asphalt resurfacing to full reconstruction.

The streets in the worst condition are at the top of the list, with work being completed by both city and contractor crews.

“That’s exactly what this plan is all about... is making sure that we have good roads across our entire community and every neighborhood... and that’s for many years we didn’t have enough funding to cover all the streets... you would cover the most traveled and that’s what we got to... and some streets were left behind for many years... but the point of this plan is to make sure that we get to the streets in neighborhoods and places we haven’t been to in a long time,” Mueller says.

Mayor Mueller is asking residents to be patient as crews make repairs.

Timetables depend on the severity of repairs, which could be days or a couple of months.

