Madrigal, Mendick homer as White Sox pound Twins 16-4

J.A. Happ was roughed up again by the White Sox.
Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendrick, center back, is greeted after his grand slam off Minnesota...
Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendrick, center back, is greeted after his grand slam off Minnesota Twins pitcher Derek Law in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Nick Madrigal had three hits, including his first major league homer, and Danny Mendick launched his first career grand slam as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 16-4. Seven players had multiple hits for Chicago, which posted season highs in runs and hits, with 18. Dallas Keuchel was the beneficiary, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on seven hits. J.A. Happ was roughed up again by the White Sox. Happ permitted six runs in 3 2/3 innings and has given up 15 runs to Chicago in his past two starts.

