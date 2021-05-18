Advertisement

John Michael Bertrand exceeds expectations on the mound for the Irish

Irish manager Link Jarrett loves how Bertrand carries himself.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Even after the weekend off, the Notre Dame baseball team has moved up to No. 3 in Baseball America’s rankings.

A big reason why is due in the part to the success of pitcher John Michael Bertrand.

After transferring from Furman, the Southpaw has thrown the most innings on the team, and has a 6-1 overall record with a 3.02 ERA.

In his most recent start, Bertrand was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week after striking out nine in seven shut out innings against Florida State.

“It has exceeded even in my wildest dreams of an A-plus teammate, it’s beyond that,” Jarrett said. “Just a remarkable kid. He’s going to come back for another year. He got his masters but he didn’t play his first year at Furman so he has another year. Thank goodness because he is such a dynamic personality and worker and leader. So fortunate to have him.”

Bertrand and the Irish will be back on the field Thursday for their last ACC series of the regular season against Virginia Tech.

First pitch is at 6 PM on ACC Network Extra.

