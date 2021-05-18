Advertisement

House Oversight Committee may hold hearings on Whitmer plane

The governor’s office says she paid $855 herself for the cost of her seat.
This is the plane that flew the governor on her trip to see her father, who is battling a...
This is the plane that flew the governor on her trip to see her father, who is battling a chronic illness.(JetPhotos.net)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New information about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s flight to Florida last month has the head of the House Oversight Committee saying he may hold hearings to investigate how it was paid for.

The hearings will look into the plane that flew the governor on her trip to see her father, who is battling a chronic illness. Rep. Steve Johnson (R-Wayland), the chairman of the Michigan House Oversight Committee, said he is considering probing the financial arrangements behind the top state officeholder’s travel.

Johnson said he had not yet made a decision as to what his course of action will be. However, he said he may draft a letter with questions and send it to the Democratic administration.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting the company Air Eagle LLC, which owns this craft, is not authorized for charter flights.

The governor’s office says she paid $855 herself for the cost of her seat. A non-profit called Michigan Transition 2019 paid more than $27,000 for the flight. The organization was created in 2018 to fund the governor’s inauguration.

