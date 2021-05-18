Advertisement

Groups ask judge to block Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Abortion rights groups have asked a federal judge to block a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday argues that the requirement would confuse patients and increase the stigma associated with obtaining an abortion, while also forcing doctors to give what they regard as dubious medical information.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb last month signed the bill, which GOP legislators argued would ensure that a woman had information about halting a medication-induced abortion if she changes her mind after taking the first of the two drugs used in the procedure.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a South Bend family after they were killed in...
South Bend family were on way to California to start new life before killed in IL crash
A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound in Edwardsburg.
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Edwardsburg
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday on State Road 14.
Tippecanoe Valley student athlete dies after car crash

Latest News

Michigan lawmakers: Exempt graduations from crowd limits
The musical is based on the book series by Janette Oke.
When Calls The Heart The Musical comes to the Round Barn Theatre
This is the plane that flew the governor on her trip to see her father, who is battling a...
House Oversight Committee may hold hearings on Whitmer plane
John Michael Bertrand exceeds expectations for Irish
John Michael Bertrand exceeds expectations for Irish