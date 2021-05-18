Advertisement

Granger woman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $100,000

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Granger woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $100,000 from a vineyard in Baroda where she worked as the office manager.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium, 60-year-old Lorraine Branum stole money from Arrowhead Vineyard from November 2018 until January 2020 by issuing extra paychecks to herself and forging her boss’s signature.

She faces up to 30 years in prison when she’s sentenced next month as a repeat offender.

