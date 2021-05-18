First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Through Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible. The best chance for some showers comes in the afternoon and early evening hours. Most of the heavier rain misses the area to the West. Otherwise, we have clouds with some rays of sunshine peaking through. Very warm. High of 73.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A scattered showers or a thunderstorm is possible early in the evening. A few light showers possible closer to morning. Otherwise, we remain mostly cloudy and very mild. Low of 60.

WEDNESDAY: Another day with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder into the early afternoon and evening. The best chance for some rain is in the early afternoon. Very warm with a light southerly breeze. High of 79.

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures getting very warm into the afternoon. The humidity will increase, it will feel a little sticky in the heat of the day. High of 84.

LONG RANGE: The drier pattern continues into the weekend with temperatures rising into the weekend. We have the upper 80s by Friday and Saturday. The 80s stick with us as we head into next week. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will return by Sunday afternoon as another system will likely move our way. Nonetheless the wintry weather pattern that we were in is now gone and it seems as though summer has arrived!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, May 17th, 2021

Monday’s High: 71

Monday’s Low: 55

Precipitation: 0.00″

