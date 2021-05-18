Family of missing Syracuse teen speaks to ‘Dateline NBC’

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - Aaliyah Ramirez was last seen on her way to school on April 27.

Now, her family is speaking with ‘Dateline NBC’ about the investigation.

This is video from the final time Aaliyah left her home to catch her bus to school.

As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last moments the Syracuse seen before her disappearance. (WNDU)

Her father and her mother both talked about the days leading up to their child’s disappearance, with her mom telling ‘Dateline’ that she and her daughter had a good day together, two days before she disappeared.

Police are still searching for her and ask you to call police if you have any information.

