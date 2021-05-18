Advertisement

Elkhart County officer injured during training exercise

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputy is hurt after discharging her pistol during a training exercise.

The incident happened Tuesday around 1 p.m.

The officer, 35, was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was released after treatment.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the incident internally.

