Elkhart County officer injured during training exercise
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputy is hurt after discharging her pistol during a training exercise.
The incident happened Tuesday around 1 p.m.
The officer, 35, was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
She was released after treatment.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the incident internally.
