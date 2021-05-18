Advertisement

Elkhart council considering solar energy to cut costs

The City of Elkhart is considering the use of solar panels to reduce costs.
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Common Council is in early talks about the possibility of solar panels powering some parts of the city.

“This administration is very proactive and looking at anything that’s progressive that will help reduce the cost of government and help us be more efficient with the tax dollars, and solar is the way to go,” remarked Councilman Dwight Fish (D-4th District).

Fish says he is spearheading efforts to have solar panels in the city.

“We can pass those savings on in lower taxes or stabilize taxes, more business incentives,” he explained.

Ryan Lengacher, consultant at Shipshewana-based Wellspring Solar, presented at the Monday common council meeting to explain how solar energy can save the city money by using one system called net-metering.

“You’re going to create a solar panel system that creates more electricity than you use real time,” said Lengacher.

“We wouldn’t be renting electricity basically,” Fish added.

He said Elkhart could use energy from the sun to light up city parks and put solar panels atop City Hall plus at the Elkhart Municipal Airport, among other places.

“...much like the Indianapolis airport, they sell their excess energy to the grid. And the citizens of Indianapolis are buying that literally, buying it directly from their airport,” Fish explained.

While Lengacher concedes up front costs for solar are higher, he says the long-term savings and peace of mind are unrivaled.

“You’re levelizing the cost, so you know what your electricity is going to cost over these 25 years,” he said.

As Lengacher said, that’s because costs from utility companies are variable.

