Digging Deeper: Changes in pandemic unemployment and the Child Tax Credit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today we’re looking at some pandemic related financial changes coming to Indiana and the United States as a whole.

Governor Holcomb announced this week that the state will end participation in federal pandemic related unemployment programs starting June 19th.

https://www.wthr.com/article/news/indiana-to-end-federal-pandemic-unemployment-benefits/531-2c235b96-f749-48a8-a33b-5dd3d22e6f93

I spoke with the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce who says this will be a welcomed change for local businesses.

“Excitement amongst the business community. The business community has felt like there are a number of people that haven’t been back to work because of that extra benefit,” Jeff Rea, President of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce says. “Making about the same amount of money at home as they could’ve at the workplace. So, many employers have complained that they just haven’t been able to get people back to work and they desperately need them now especially as the economy is recovering.”

Governor Holcomb cites a growing need for employees at business across the state and the shrinking unemployment rate that now sits at 3.9%. That is down from April 2020 when the unemployment rate was 16.9%.

Also, as part of the America Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, the Child Tax Credit will be receiving an update. Starting June 15th until December 2021 families will receive up to $300 per child under six and $250 for children ages six to 17.

However, your situation may be unique, and it will be best to consult an accountant or do your own research to learn how much you can get.

Here are some resources to learn more and to calculated how much you may get based on your financial situation.

https://www.kiplinger.com/taxes/602431/child-tax-credit-2021-who-gets-3600-will-i-get-monthly-payments-and-other-faqs

https://www.wthr.com/amp/article/news/nation-world/children-qualify-monthly-payments/507-1629e288-d4e2-4d48-a48e-49c6d66a83a7

“You know, generally I think the cost of childcare can be expensive and can be a limiting factor for people and in particular I think it’s a key influence in people deciding to go back to work or not,” Rea says. “It could be really positive on the job front. If I’m getting some extra dollars to help me and my family on the childcare side it sort of frees me up to renter the workforce.”

We’ll follow these new developments and continue to look into the impact they will have right here in Michiana.

