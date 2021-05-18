Advertisement

Contreras homers off Lester as Cubs beat Nationals 7-3

Lester and Kyle Schwarber, two key members of Chicago’s 2016 World Series championship team, heard loud cheers all night long in their first game against their former team.
Washington Nationals' Jon Lester (34) tips his helmet as he comes to bat as Chicago Cubs...
Washington Nationals' Jon Lester (34) tips his helmet as he comes to bat as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) stands nearby during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May, 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Javier Báez homered off Jon Lester in his return to Chicago, and the Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 7-3. Lester and Kyle Schwarber, two key members of Chicago’s 2016 World Series championship team, heard loud cheers all night long in their first game against their former team. Contreras put his arm around Schwarber’s shoulders before he batted in the first inning, and the catcher gave Lester a brief hug when the pitcher was at the plate in the third. Schwarber and Trea Turner homered for Washington, which had won three of four.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

