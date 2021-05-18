Advertisement

Ben Gregory walks it off as Penn wins NIC Crown over New Prairie 6-5

The Kingsmen got it done despite being down two runs in the sixth inning.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday night, the stakes were high as Penn and New Prairie played for the NIC regular season title.

The Kingsmen were down to their final out, and then Ben Gregory stepped to the plate and delivered the game-winning two-RBI single to walk it off against New Prairie 6-5.

“That was freaking awesome,” Gregory said. “It was crazy. As soon as I knew I was going to come up, I knew I would get it done.”

The Kingsmen got it done despite being down two runs in the sixth inning.

“It was a great win coming off of a walk-off hit like that,” Penn head coach Greg Dikos said. “They showed a lot of heart. We were down two runs. In the dugout, we’ve been in these situations before, and we told them, ‘Good teams will find a way to win right here.’ We’ve got to win games like this. They came through and did it today.”

Penn has won seven straight NIC titles and 20 in the last 22 seasons. Not a bad way to end the regular season before sectionals begin. The Kingsmen open up sectionals with Goshen on May 27 at 5 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a South Bend family after they were killed in...
South Bend family were on way to California to start new life before killed in IL crash
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month
A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound in Edwardsburg.
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Edwardsburg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
As police fired a shot at a home in the 58000 block of Beech Road just after 8 Monday morning.
Police fire shot due to aggressive dog at custody situation

Latest News

Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendrick, center back, is greeted after his grand slam off Minnesota...
Madrigal, Mendick homer as White Sox pound Twins 16-4
Washington Nationals' Jon Lester (34) tips his helmet as he comes to bat as Chicago Cubs...
Contreras homers off Lester as Cubs beat Nationals 7-3
Marshall's Vitor Dias (31) battles with Indiana's Daniel Munie (5) during the first half of the...
Marshall wins first-ever College Cup 1-0 over Indiana in OT
Irish pitcher John Michael Bertrand on the bump against FSU on May 8, 2021.
John Michael Bertrand exceeds expectations on the mound for the Irish