Ben Gregory walks it off as Penn wins NIC Crown over New Prairie 6-5

PENN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday night, the stakes were high as Penn and New Prairie played for the NIC regular season title.

The Kingsmen were down to their final out, and then Ben Gregory stepped to the plate and delivered the game-winning two-RBI single to walk it off against New Prairie 6-5.

“That was freaking awesome,” Gregory said. “It was crazy. As soon as I knew I was going to come up, I knew I would get it done.”

The Kingsmen got it done despite being down two runs in the sixth inning.

“It was a great win coming off of a walk-off hit like that,” Penn head coach Greg Dikos said. “They showed a lot of heart. We were down two runs. In the dugout, we’ve been in these situations before, and we told them, ‘Good teams will find a way to win right here.’ We’ve got to win games like this. They came through and did it today.”

Penn has won seven straight NIC titles and 20 in the last 22 seasons. Not a bad way to end the regular season before sectionals begin. The Kingsmen open up sectionals with Goshen on May 27 at 5 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.