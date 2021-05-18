Advertisement

Announcement expected in probe of Black man shot by NC deputies

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) - The district attorney who will decide whether to file criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a Black man by North Carolina deputies is set to discuss the findings of the state’s investigation.

District Attorney Andrew Womble scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference to talk about the State Bureau of Investigation’s probe into Andrew Brown Jr.’s death.

Womble didn’t respond to an email Monday asking if he would announce a decision about filing criminal charges against the deputies.

Womble has resisted calls from the state’s Democratic governor and Brown’s family to let an independent prosecutor take over. Under state law, Womble would have to agree to step aside.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a South Bend family after they were killed in...
South Bend family were on way to California to start new life before killed in IL crash
A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound in Edwardsburg.
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Edwardsburg
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
As police fired a shot at a home in the 58000 block of Beech Road just after 8 Monday morning.
Police fire shot due to aggressive dog at custody situation

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden moving to improve legal services for poor, minorities
Israel struck several locations allegedly associated with Hamas.
Israel, Hamas trade fire in Gaza; Palestinians go on strike
FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, members of the National Guard open a gate in the...
Amid threats to members, House to vote on new security
The state’s Democratic governor and Brown’s family have called for an independent prosecutor to...
NC community protests Brown shooting ahead of district attorney's statement